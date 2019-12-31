Check out cricket pundit Ayaz Memon AKA Cricketwalla's cricket teams of 2019

Sports writer and columnist Ayaz Memon aka Cricketwallah has come up with his 2019 Team of the Year for all formats. Memon took to twitter to share his team of the year in tweets.
The only players to make the cut in the team of the year across all formats are Indian skipper Virat Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ben Stokes.
Kohli was earlier included in Wisden top 5 cricketers of the decade, captaining Wisden Test Team of the decade and earning a spot in Wisden ODI Team of the decade.
This year, Kohli has scored 2,370 across formats at an average of 64.05. It was the fourth consecutive time that the 31-year-old aggregated 2000-plus runs in a calendar year.
The hitman Rohit Sharma ended the year as the leading run-scorer in ODIs with 1490 runs from 28 matches at a strike rate of 89.92.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Stokes was awarded an OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire - by Queen Elizabeth II after he grabbed the headlines in a dramatic summer of cricket. He scored an unbeaten 84 as England became world champions with victory over New Zealand in July, and followed it up six weeks later with a match-winning 135 not out in the third Ashes Test at Headingley.
Ayaz Memon's Test Team of the Year:
Rohit Sharma (India)
David Warner (Australia)
Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)
Steve Smith (Australia)
Virat Kohli (c) (India)
Ben Stokes (England)
Quentin de Kock (wk) (South Africa)
Ravichandran Ashwin (India)
Pat Cummins (Australia)
Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)
Mohammed Shami (India)
12th Man - Babar Azam (Pakistan)
In the tweet he explains the reason for not including Kane Williamson as he finished the year on a poor note whereas Jasprit Bumrah's injury kept him away from playing as many Test matches.
Ayaz Memon's ODI Team of the Year:
Rohit Sharma (India)
Shai Hope (wk) (West Indies)
Virat Kohli (Indian)
Babar Azam (Pakistan)
Eoin Morgan (C) (England)
Shakib al Hasan (Bangladesh)
Ben Stokes (England)
Mitchell Starc (Australia)
Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)
Jasprit Bumrah (India)
12th Man - Trent Boult (New Zealand)
Ayaz Memon's T20 Team of the Year:
Rohit Sharma (India)
KL Rahul (India)
Babar Azam (Pakistan)
Virat Kohli (C) (India)
Aaron Finch (Australia)
Ben Stokes (England)
Pat Cummins (Australia)
Chris Jordan (England)
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
Kuldeep Yadav (India)
Jasprit Bumrah (India)
12th Man - Glenn Maxwell (New Zealand)
