'Chahal TV' home edition amid lockdown: Stay in, stay safe

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, famous for his social media banter, brought back the 'home edition' of his own show 'Chahal TV'.
The ongoing pandemic coronavirus has put a stop on all sporting events and this leaves the athletes to a lot of time for themselves, and Chahal is using his time to entertain us in every way.
In a video posted by BCCI, Chahal can be seen introducing the fans to his family members, as well as urging the people to exercise caution during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 100 lives so far in the country. "Chahal TV Home Edition. A special message from Yuzvendra Chahal. Stay home Stay safe," BCCI wrote.
While the whole nation is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the leg-spinner is urging people to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government and to stay indoors and avoid ''free massage through lathis'' by the police.
The Indian Premier League has also been affected by the deadly virus, putting its 13th edition under suspension until April 15 which is likely to increase keeping in mind the current fatality rate which keeps increasing.
The number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the globe crossed the 1.3 million mark as the global death toll topped 70,000. India has reported over 4,600 Covid-19 cases. The total death toll now in India stands at 132.
