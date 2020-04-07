'Chahal TV' home edition amid lockdown: Stay in, stay safe

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, famous for his social media banter, brought back the 'home edition' of his own show 'Chahal TV'.

The ongoing pandemic coronavirus has put a stop on all sporting events and this leaves the athletes to a lot of time for themselves, and Chahal is using his time to entertain us in every way.

In a video posted by BCCI, Chahal can be seen introducing the fans to his family members, as well as urging the people to exercise caution during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 100 lives so far in the country. "Chahal TV Home Edition. A special message from Yuzvendra Chahal. Stay home Stay safe," BCCI wrote.