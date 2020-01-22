Caught in the act: Prithvi Shaw hearts Instagram picture of Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out after injury

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand, according to a report by ESPC Cricinfo. He hurt his shoulder while fielding against Australia in the third and final ODI in Bengaluru and was sent for a scan immediately afterwhich he did not get to bat in the second innings.
However, Prithvi Shaw has been named as the replacement for the injured opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.
Shaw was once again the center of attention for rather an odd behavior. He was caught liking a picture of a cricket page on Instagram which shared news about Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out from the T20I series against New Zealand.
It is not the first time Shaw has been under the spotlight for some odd reasons. Earlier, BCCI suspended Shaw for "doping violations".
Coming back to Dhawan, his chances have been quite limited ever since he got his thumb fractured against Australia in last year’s World Cup. He then managed to hurt his knee during a Ranji Trophy match which resulted in him missing out the home series against West Indies.
His bad luck seemed to carry on in 2020 as well. After performing splendidly in the first two ODIs against Australia, he was held back by the shoulder injury in the third match.
India is scheduled to play 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests in New Zealand which will go on till the beginning of March.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)