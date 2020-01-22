Caught in the act: Prithvi Shaw hearts Instagram picture of Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out after injury

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand, according to a report by ESPC Cricinfo. He hurt his shoulder while fielding against Australia in the third and final ODI in Bengaluru and was sent for a scan immediately afterwhich he did not get to bat in the second innings.

However, Prithvi Shaw has been named as the replacement for the injured opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

Shaw was once again the center of attention for rather an odd behavior. He was caught liking a picture of a cricket page on Instagram which shared news about Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out from the T20I series against New Zealand.