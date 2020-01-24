‘Career over?’: Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant gets dropped for 1st T20I against New Zealand

Young Indian keeper, Rishabh Pant has been dropped for India’s first T20I match against New Zealand. While this news was welcomed by some people, others found it quite shocking. Pant has joined Sanju Samson on the bench with KL Rahul keeping guard of the wickets.

Users took to Twitter to voice their opinion on this matter.

One user criticised this decision and wrote, “Imagine playing Manish Pandey over Rishabh Pant in T20 in big 2020 that too for the finisher 's role. #NZvsIND #NZvIND”