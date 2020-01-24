‘Career over?’: Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant gets dropped for 1st T20I against New Zealand

Young Indian keeper, Rishabh Pant has been dropped for India’s first T20I match against New Zealand. While this news was welcomed by some people, others found it quite shocking. Pant has joined Sanju Samson on the bench with KL Rahul keeping guard of the wickets.
Users took to Twitter to voice their opinion on this matter.
One user criticised this decision and wrote, “Imagine playing Manish Pandey over Rishabh Pant in T20 in big 2020 that too for the finisher 's role. #NZvsIND #NZvIND”
Another wrote, “Rishabh pant career over?”
Another user criticised the team management for not picking Rishabh Pant. He wrote, “Disagree with India's decision to leave Rishabh Pant out today.#NZvIND #NZvsIND.”
“Finally #IndianTeam taking some logical decisions by keeping out #RishabhPant and giving opportunities to other deserving ones !!” tweeted out another user, backing this decision.
Sports journalist, Ayaz Memon, tweeted, “Rishabh Pant has a problem. Actually two. He’s being bypassed as first choice wicket keeper and can’t make it to the playing XI as batsman. Has to bide his time for opportunity — and make the most of it when it comes.”
Other Twitter users too shared their opinions on the social media platform.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, on Thursday had confirmed that KL Rahul will continue as wicketkeeper in T20Is for the ‘Men in Blue’. He had also hinted that Manish Pandey could feature above Rishabh Pant in today’s match.
Prithvi Shaw, on the other hand, could be lined up for his much-awaited ODI debut and slotted in as an opener along with Rohit Sharma.
Preparations for the World Cup is on top of India’s agenda, awaiting a rare five-match T20 International series starting today during which seam-friendly wickets would be a major challenge for the visitors.
Unlike most overseas tours, this will be a quick start for the Indian team. In a tight season, the first T20 comes only five days after their last ODI against Australia at home.
