'Captaincy records mean nothing to me': Virat Kohli on possiblity of breaking MS Dhoni's Test record

Indian Cricket team captain and skipper Virat Kohli says, "records as a captain mean nothing to me or any other player." The player is on the brink to break record of ex-captain MS Dhoni's Test wins at home as captain. India is all set to compete against England in the newly renovated Motera stadium in Ahemadabad commencing from Wednesday (February 24). The team's victory here will see Kohli go past Dhoni, who also won 21 Tests at home as captain of Team India.

In a virtual conference held today, Kohli said that stats don't matter to him much and his job is to win games for India and give his best in the responsibility that he has been assigned with as captain of the side. He also said that captaincy doesn't matter to him or any other player in the team. "It is a responsibility given to me and I’m trying to do my best. This has always been the case and will remain the same, as long as I play the game. These are fickle things which look great from outside, doesn’t matter to me as an individual," he added.