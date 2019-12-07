Captain vs Vice Captain: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma faceoff in an epic showdown for T20I domination

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma will battle each other to clinch the top-run scorer in T20 International cricket in the second T20I against West Indies at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

There is only a three-run difference between the Mumbai Indians skipper and Virat Kohli. The former leads the charts with 2547 runs from 94 innings.

Before the start of the series, the Hitman had an 89-run lead at the top. Kohli's belligerent knock of 94*, his highest score in T20Is, helped him bridge the gap.

Earlier in February when India visited New Zealand, Rohit pipped Martin Guptill who was enjoying the position of leading T20I run scorer for more than a year. Two months ago, Virat surpassed Rohit to take the spot in the second T20I against South Africa at Mohali.

Rohit regained his spot in the Bangladesh T20I series where Virat was rested by the board. It will be a fascinating contest to look where India's top two batsman would give their best on the field.

Just after the World Cup there were speculation over the two players involving in a tussle regarding the leadership role. Cricket fans and experts had their list of opinions and theories to emphasise the matter.

However, skipper Virat Kohli denied all the rumours in a press conference just before India flied to West Indies for a month tour.