Captain Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni to become India's highest run-scorer in T20Is

In their third T20I fixture against the Kiwis, the 31-year-old scored 38 runs off 27 balls to reach a tally of 1126 runs and sit at the third spot behind New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (1254) and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (1,273).

Kohli is also one fifty-plus score away from becoming the captain with most fifty plus scores in T20Is and is currently tied with du Plessis with eight such knocks.

However, Williamson smashed a whopping 95 runs off 48 balls to surpass both the skippers in their third T20I fixture against India.

Kohli will have the chance to equal Williamson's tally in their next fixture on Friday, January 31.

India lead 2-0 in the series against New Zealand away from home.