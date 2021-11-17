e-Paper Get App

Uttar Pradesh becomes first state to fully vaccinate over 4 crore people against COVID-19
Cricket

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 06:25 PM IST

Captain Rohit Sharma, the future teller? Old tweet goes viral after captaincy news

FPJ Web Desk
Rohit Sharma is India's new T20 captain, taking over from Virat Kohli | Photo: Twitter/BCCI

India T20I captain Rohit Sharma's 12-year-old tweet resurfaced and took Twitter by storm. Sharma, who has been appointed India's T20I captain after Virat Kohli stepped down, will lead the side in the three-T20I series against New Zealand starting Wednesday.

Sharma first captained Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy game in 2012 in Jaipur. The original tweet was about that.

Jofra Archer, the England pacer, often is known to have tweets of the past which point to events in the future and take Twitter by storm.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 06:25 PM IST
