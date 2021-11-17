Captain Rohit Sharma, the future teller? Old tweet goes viral after captaincy news

India T20I captain Rohit Sharma's 12-year-old tweet resurfaced and took Twitter by storm. Sharma, who has been appointed India's T20I captain after Virat Kohli stepped down, will lead the side in the three-T20I series against New Zealand starting Wednesday.

Sharma first captained Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy game in 2012 in Jaipur. The original tweet was about that.

Touched down in jaipur and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility :) — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 7, 2012

For those People who don't know about this match.

This is about a Ranji match of Rajasthan versus Mumbai at Jaipur where Rohit captained Mumbai and made 79 and SKY was also part of that team and he picked Two wickets too pic.twitter.com/2QNN3a573r — Arjun🇦🇺🇦🇺 (@Arjun_Archer1) November 16, 2021

Jofra Archer, the England pacer, often is known to have tweets of the past which point to events in the future and take Twitter by storm.

Jofra Archer who? — Sanskar (Mi&Ro) (@ImSanskar13) November 16, 2021

First time Rohit Sharma ever led Mumbai in Ranji Trophy was in Jaipur (KL Saini ground) in 2012.



First time Rohit Sharma will lead India as a full-time T20 captain will be in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/vFzFAVqD57 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 16, 2021

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 06:25 PM IST