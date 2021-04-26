IPL 2021: Captain Morgan, bowlers end KKR's 'Knightmare' to get past Punjab Kings

KKR has now ended their four-match losing streak and are placed fifth with four points from six games. Punjab Kings slipped a notch behind and are now at sixth place.

Chasing the paltry target on a dew-laden Motera, KKR found themselves in familiar territory as they lost top-three for 17 runs inside three overs.

But Morgan (4x4, 2x6) showed perfect intent to seize control with Rahul Tripathi in a 66-run partnership off 48 balls as KKR sealed the issue in 16.4 overs to return to winning ways.

Morgan pulled Shami over square to get off the mark with a maximum and there was no looking back.

He along with Tripathi used their feet and kept charging the Punjab bowlers as they just needed 48 runs in the final-10.

Tripathi could not finish it after an impressive 32-ball 41 as there was a bit of a blip with Andre Russell departing in addition of 15 runs but Morgan and Dinesh Karthik ensured that there's no further damage to cruise home with 20 balls to spare.