'Captain. Leader. Legend': Tendulkar, Kohli and others wish MS Dhoni good luck for his '2nd innings'

In the wake of the successive announcements, many famed cricketers have reacted to the news, wishing them well. "Captain. Leader. Legend. Thanks Mahi bhai for everything you have done for the country!" wrote Shikhar Dhawan.

"Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you," wrote present captain Virat Kohli.

"Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.