'Captain. Leader. Legend': Tendulkar, Kohli and others wish MS Dhoni good luck for his '2nd innings'

On Saturday, former team India captain and Mahendra Singh Dhoni and fellow player Suresh Raina announced their departure from international cricket.
Taking to Instagram with a short video Dhoni wrote that from 7:29 pm, people should consider him retired. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout," he added.
In the wake of the successive announcements, many famed cricketers have reacted to the news, wishing them well. "Captain. Leader. Legend. Thanks Mahi bhai for everything you have done for the country!" wrote Shikhar Dhawan.
"Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you," wrote present captain Virat Kohli.
"Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.
"To have a player like him,Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won’t be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah," rued Virender Sehwag.
"From “India A” to “The India” our journey has been full of question marks, commas, blanks & exclamations. Now as you put a full stop to your chapter, I can tell u from experience that the new phase is as exciting and there’s no limit to DRS here!!! Well played @msdhoni," wrote Gautam Gambhir.
"There’s only one #MSDhoni. Thank you my friend and elder brother for being the biggest inspiration in my career. Will miss playing with you in the blue jersey but am sure you will always be there for me and will keep guiding me,"tweeted Hardik Pandya.