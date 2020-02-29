Captain. Keeper. Batsman. Farmer: MS Dhoni shows off his latest skill in new organic farming video

MS Dhoni, arguably India's best-ever captain, has been out of the cricketing field for more than eight months now. After donning several roles on the field, he is now trying his hands at new roles off the field. From becoming a pani-puri vaala to experimenting as a pitch curator, Dhoni has now turned his eyesight towards farming.
A video doing the rounds of social media has MS Dhoni having a go at some organic farming. On his official Facebook page, the video was shared and was captioned: "Start of organic farming of watermelon in Ranchi followed by papaya in 20 days time, first time so very excited."
Earlier this week, another of Dhoni’s video had gone viral. In that video shared on Twitter, Dhoni can be seen driving a pitch roller over a pitch at the JSCA Stadium in Jharkhand on Wednesday.
Dhoni has been spending some time away from cricket ever since India's ouster from the ICC World Cup in the semi-finals at the hands of New Zealand. Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list. BCCI had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.
But there is one good news for the fans. MSD is all set to make his comeback with his IPL team Chennai Super Kings this year. It was also confirmed by Chennai Super Kings' CEO Kashi Vishwanathan that Dhoni will start practising from March 3-4. The CEO also said that the training camp of CSK will commence only after March 19.
