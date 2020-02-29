Captain. Keeper. Batsman. Farmer: MS Dhoni shows off his latest skill in new organic farming video

MS Dhoni, arguably India's best-ever captain, has been out of the cricketing field for more than eight months now. After donning several roles on the field, he is now trying his hands at new roles off the field. From becoming a pani-puri vaala to experimenting as a pitch curator, Dhoni has now turned his eyesight towards farming.

A video doing the rounds of social media has MS Dhoni having a go at some organic farming. On his official Facebook page, the video was shared and was captioned: "Start of organic farming of watermelon in Ranchi followed by papaya in 20 days time, first time so very excited."