'Captain isn't informed': Virat Kohli clueless about RCB's social media blackout

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts, sending not only fans but their star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a tizzy.

"Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?" Chahal tweeted on his way back from New Zealand where he failed to inspire India to an ODI series win as they lost 0-3. Chahal was part of India's 5-0 T20I series whitewash prior to the ODIs.

RCB, led by India skipper Virat Kohli, changed the name of their official Twitter handle raising a few eyebrows.

Reacting, Virat Kohli wrote: “Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help.”