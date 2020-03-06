Captain Harmanpreet Kaur expects lots of love in return

"They have come here to watch all of us playing, and I hope we get all support from all the parents and try to win this tournament."

It will be the first time India will contest in the final at the T20 World Cup, having fallen short in 2009, 2010 and 2018.

"We were hoping we'd get there because everybody's feeling very positive about women's cricket at the moment," Harmanpreet said.

"We'll get a lot of attention back home because everyone wants us to play good cricket and they're expecting us to do well. We will try to give our best. If we win, definitely we'll get a lot of attention and a lot of love from back home.

India had reached the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2017, but they lost to England at the iconic Lord's.

"Hopefully, like we got in the 2017 World Cup final, we'll get a very good day for women's cricket," the Indian skipper said.