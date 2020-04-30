Can't take the boy out of Hyderabad: Watch David Warner and family groove to popular Telugu song ButtaBomma

David Warner would have been leading Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 13th edition of the IPL if it was not for the suspension of all sporting events due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has put the entire world on hold.
But that is not stopping David Warner from giving away 'Hyderabadi vibes' as the star in a video uploaded by SRH was seen grooving to a popular Telugu song 'ButtaBomma' with his family.
Watch the video below
The line that plays in the background loosely translates to: Hey, pretty doll, you’ve surrounded my thoughts. You’ve held my hand in togetherness.
With no IPL, cricketers at home are engaging in hilarious social media activities to keep the fans entertained.
Warner has also turned into a 'TikToker' amid the lockdown and uploads hilarious videos with his wife and daughter.
Earlier, the opening batsman switched roles with wife Candice Warner. Candice, who is a retired professional ironwoman, surf life saver and model, switched to Warner's yellow jersey, put on his helmet and held his bat. David, on the other hand, sizzled in the pink swimsuit.
Taking to Instagram, David Warner, shared the video and captioned, "ISO Monday’s #flicktheswitch @candywarner1."
The Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman had also shared a video with his daughter, dancing on Katrina Kaif's Sheila ki Jawani. He captioned, "Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone!!!!!! #statue."