'Can't comment on this': Sourav Ganguly refuses to discuss MS Dhoni's exclusion from BCCI contract

Kolkata: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday refused to comment on MS Dhoni's omission from the annual central contract list amid fresh speculation on the future of the World Cup-winning former captain.

While Dhoni has been left out due to not playing any cricket for six months, it can't be ruled out that he can still be in the mix as far as World T20 in Australia is concerned.

"I can't comment on this," Ganguly said in his straightforward response on Dhoni's omission from the BCCI's annual player retainers for 2019-20.

The iconic former captain has been out of action since India's World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in July last year. He started training with his state team Jharkhand from Thursday with an eye on IPL comeback for Chennai Super Kings.