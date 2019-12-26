Can you guess this Indian cricketer who made the cut in Wisden Top 5 cricketers of the decade?

After ODI and Test teams of the decade, Wisden has announced 5 top cricketers of the decade. Surprisingly, only one Indian player has made the cut. Can you guess the player?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was included in Wisden top 5 cricketers of the decade. His dominant display on all fronts led to him being a key player for India.

The four other cricketers among Kohli who made the cut are;

Steve Smith (Australia)

Dale Steyn (South Africa)

AB De Villiers (South Africa)

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Justifying Kohli's place in the list, Wisden said, "His genius has been to rise, time and again, to the challenge. Between the end of the England tour in 2014 and the second Test against Bangladesh at Kolkata in November, Kohli averaged 63, with 21 hundreds and 13 fifties."

"It left him with a unique set of statistics - the only batsman to average at least 50 in all three international formats. Even Steve Smith was moved to remark recently that there is no one quite like him."

"In many ways, there isn't. Since the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar and the gradual waning of MS Dhoni, no cricketer in the world has operated under such daily pressure as Kohli." it added.

Even ICC took to Twitter displaying Kohli's fabulous stats.