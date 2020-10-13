Can MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings pull a 2010 in IPL 2020?

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings are struggling this year. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team has been completely off-colour so far, having suffered five defeats in seven games. The team is placed seventh on the points table with four points.

On Tuesday, CSK will face David Warner's SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and have no choice but to deliver to keep their playoff hopes alive.

While many CSK fans are worried about their favourite team's qualification, we must point out that the 'Yellow Brigade' was in an exactly similar situation back in 2010.

According to the statistics tweeted by former cricketer Aakash Chopra, CSK was placed seventh on the points table after seven matches in 2010. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was reeling at the bottom of the table. At the half-way stage, two teams had six points and Mumbai Indians (MI) were on top of the table. Even after being in such a tough situation, CSK not only qualified for the play-offs but also won the IPL in 2010.

This is the exact same situation now. CSK is seventh on the table with four points. SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have six points each. KXIP is at the bottom and MI is at the top.

So, with so many things aligning for CSK, will the team be able to pull a 2010 in 2020?

"Even Impossible says ‘I-M-Possible," tweeted Chopra.