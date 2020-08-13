'Can be a start of something beautiful': Twitter excited as Pak cricketer Fawad Alam makes Test comeback after 10 years

On Thursday, Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam made his official Test cricket comeback after 10 years, 8 months and 16 days. Alam was included in the playing eleven for the second Test match against England.

Alam replaced Shadab Khan in the game at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. This is the fourth Test match of his career.

Alam last featured in a Test match against New Zealand at Dunedin for Pakistan back in November 2009. He made his Test debut in July 2009.

The left-handed batter became the 25th cricketer to make a Test return after waiting for at least a decade. He became the second Pakistan cricketer to do so after Younis Ahmed, who played 17 years after his previous Test in 1987.

Here's how the netizens reacted: