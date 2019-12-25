Calling it a day? James Anderson declares 'retirement' after terrible loss

James Anderson replied to Broad's tweet, "And now I have officially retired from the sport."

Anderson and Broad are England's key bowlers in Test cricket. Together they have opened the bowling spell for England since a decade and shares 1046 Test scalps between them.

Anderson has made his return to England's Test squad after facing injury woes since Ausgust, that ruled him out of Ashes where he could bowl only four overs.

Anderson is all set to mark his 150th Test match for England when his side face South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at Supersport Park, Centurion on December 26. He will be the second player after Alastair Cook to play 150 Tests for England.