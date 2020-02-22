'Bumrah exposed': Fans worry after pacer goes wicket-less

After performing brilliantly for India in last year’s World Cup, where he snapped up 18 victims, Jasprit Bumrah was sidelined with a stress fracture in his back after India’s tour of West Indies in August 2019. This injury ruled him out of the remainder of matches last year.

In January 2020 he made his comeback to cricket against Sri Lanka after a long absence of four months which shed lights on his inability to pick scalps and forced India to look at other bowlers for wickets. So far, in 2020, he has managed to take just 9 wickets. This is very poor when compared to his stats before he was injured.