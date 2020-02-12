Bumrah drops to number 2 spot in ICC ODI rankings after limp performance against New Zealand

International Cricket Council (ICC) released their latest ODI rankings and there have been some major changes. The biggest change is the fall of Jasprit Bumrah, who has dropped down to the second position he went wicketless for the first time in a bilateral ODI series. It hasn’t been a good year for Bumrah ever since making his comeback from injury.
New Zealand’s Trent Boult displaced Bumrah to claim the top position bowlers’ rankings. Boult last played an ODI match at the final of last year’s World Cup final against England. Bangladesh’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman occupies the third spot, while South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Australia’s Pat Cummins come in at 4th and 5th position respectively.
Amongst the batsmen, New Zealand’s Ross Taylor and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock are the major gainers. Taylor has gained one place to reach the fourth spot on the list while De Kock jumped two places to reach the 7th spot. India’s premier batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue occupying the top-two spots on the list.
In the all-rounders ranking, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi has overtaken England hero Ben Stokes to take the top spot in the list. Another major gainer is New Zealand’s Colin de Grandhomme, who reached the fourth spot for the first time in his career. India’s Ravindra Jadeja is another player who has gained spots after performing brilliantly with the bat and ball in the New Zealand series. Jadeja has jumped three places to reach the seventh spot.
In January 2020, Bumrah made his comeback to cricket after a long absence of four months. He was selected in India’s squad for Sri Lanka series. His performance in the first match of 2020 was unlike the Bumrah which most people have come to know. He proved costly for the Indians with an economy rate of 8.00 and just one wicket. This sort of performance was expected by most as he had played a match after a long period. He was back at his economical best in his second match where he conceded just five runs in two overs and also took a wicket.
In the Australia series, Bumrah was inexpensive with the ball, having returned economy rates of 3.49 and 3.80 in the second and third ODIs. But with his impressive economy rate, Bumrah’s newfound but unwanted ability of bowling wides has not helped him. His knack of picking up wickets also hasn’t followed him since the injury.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)