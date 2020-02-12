Bumrah drops to number 2 spot in ICC ODI rankings after limp performance against New Zealand

In January 2020, Bumrah made his comeback to cricket after a long absence of four months. He was selected in India’s squad for Sri Lanka series. His performance in the first match of 2020 was unlike the Bumrah which most people have come to know. He proved costly for the Indians with an economy rate of 8.00 and just one wicket. This sort of performance was expected by most as he had played a match after a long period. He was back at his economical best in his second match where he conceded just five runs in two overs and also took a wicket.

In the Australia series, Bumrah was inexpensive with the ball, having returned economy rates of 3.49 and 3.80 in the second and third ODIs. But with his impressive economy rate, Bumrah’s newfound but unwanted ability of bowling wides has not helped him. His knack of picking up wickets also hasn’t followed him since the injury.