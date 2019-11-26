Bumrah announces his return, stumps around the world cry

The India quick bowling trio of Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammad Shami demolished Bangladesh to sweep the Test series 2-0 last week in Kolkata.
And now it seems that the monster known as Jasprit Bumrah is almost ready to return to action. Bumrah on Tuesday shared a picture of a set of shattered stumps after his latest training session.
Stumps around the world shuddered as they felt the Force cry out when Bumrah destroyed this set.
"The End. #ForTheSessionAndTheStumps," Bumrah said in a tweet.
Indian pacers Ishant Sharma (12), Mohammed Shami (9) and Umesh Yadav (12) together claimed 33 wickets as India won both Tests by huge margins to stay comfortably on top of the ICC World Test Championship table.
Recovering at a steady pace from his injury, Bumrah missed the series against South Africa due to a stress fracture -- went through an assessment post the Diwali break which revealed that his recovery is on track and he is likely to be available for the New Zealand tour.
