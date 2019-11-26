Bumrah announces his return, stumps around the world cry

The India quick bowling trio of Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammad Shami demolished Bangladesh to sweep the Test series 2-0 last week in Kolkata.

And now it seems that the monster known as Jasprit Bumrah is almost ready to return to action. Bumrah on Tuesday shared a picture of a set of shattered stumps after his latest training session.

Stumps around the world shuddered as they felt the Force cry out when Bumrah destroyed this set.

"The End. #ForTheSessionAndTheStumps," Bumrah said in a tweet.