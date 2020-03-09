Brian Lara neutral about Four Day Tests, says only result matters

Lara, who is leading the West Indies Legends in the Road Safety World Series, spoke on the sidelines of a training session here.

Iconic batsman Sachin Tendulkar and India skipper Virat Kohli have openly come out in support of having five-day Tests.

The stylish left-hander, also a former West Indies captain, stressed that a result would keep people's interest in the longer format of the game.

"You listen to (an) American talk, that is something we hear always, you play for five days and sometimes you don't have a winner, that could be a little bit of (an issue). A winner in every game should be possible," he added.

The BCCI last year finally embraced Day/Night Tests, following which India played Bangladesh in Kolkata.

"I think it (Day/Night Tests) is an attraction, but I don't think it is a way forward (for) the game. I don't think that's going to bring anybody back. I think it (Test cricket) is something that has gone away from couple of generations and we need to get it back from a very early age.

"May be the ICC or Governing Body is shifting towards T20, may be little bit less concerned about Test cricket, but that is their modus operandi and I have no clue. I just know for me when you see a good Test match it is very special," he said.