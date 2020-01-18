Brett Lee criticises ICC decision to ban Kagiso Rabada for next Test against England

New Delhi: Former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Saturday criticised International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to ban South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada for the upcoming fourth Test against England.

Lee said that he understands the game needs to be played within the laws, but went on to term the ICC's decision as 'ridiculous'.

"I understand that cricket needs to be played in the spirit of the game but to ban @KagisoRabada25 for a test match for over-celebrating to me is ridiculous.