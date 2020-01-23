Breaking! Virat Kohli confirms KL Rahul as opener and wicketkeeper in T20Is against NZ

The ‘Men in Blue’ will play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in the island nation. The first match, a T20I, will take place on Friday, January 24 at Eden Park, Auckland.

Earlier, Virat Kohli had praised New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson, on how well he has done for his team and as a leader. He said, "I don't think leadership can always be determined by the results. It's also about how you can get the team together and get the guys functioning under you as well, which I think Kane has done wonderfully well."

He added, "He has the respect of his team-mates and he has the trust of his team-mates, is what I can see, and he's also a very, very smart cricketer. If a team outplays you, you have to accept it as a collective failure, and not a lack of leadership or captaincy, is what I think."