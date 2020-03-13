IPL 2020 postponed to April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has been postponed to April 15 as a 'precautionary measure' for the coronavirus outbreak.

The BCCI said: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.

The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience.