Breaking Bad: Jimmy Neesham's favourite 'bilateral series of the decade'

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is probably the funniest cricketers on Twitter. His hilarious and witty tweets and replies will tickle your funny bones.
A Twitter user said that his favourite bilateral series of the decade is the 7-match series played between India and Australia in India. The nail-biting series went down the wire with India clinching the final match of the series at Bengaluru and winning the series, 3-2.
The user tagged former cricketers Ricky Ponting, Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen, VVS Laxman, Brendon McCullum, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar along with New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, and asked for theirs favourite bilateral series of the decade.
Neesham known for his witty replies gave the most unexpected answer that one would expect but the answer that would resonate with every American TV series fan. He said that his favourite series is probably 'Breaking Bad'.
The American neo-Western crime drama television series created and produced by Vince Gilligan, starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul is one of the most loved shows of all times. The show which concluded in 2013 still rules the IMDB list with a rating of 9.5.
