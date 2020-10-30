'Bradman of T20': Chris Gayle completes 1000 T20 sixes in match against Rajasthan Royals

In the ongoing Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, the former's batsman Chris Gayle completed the 1000 T20 sixes mark. He is the first cricketer to achieve this feat.

Gayle, who helped Punjab set a target of 185, was dismissed one run short of the century mark by Jofra Archer.

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where batsmen have a hard time scoring boundaries, Gayle hit a total of eight 6s and four 4s.

The West Indian now has 1,001 sixes to his name and is followed by his compatriot Kieron Pollard who has 690 sixes.

Twitter was amazed by Gayle's hard-hitting performance. A user even termed Gayle as the 'Bradman of T20'.

"Bradman of T20: Christopher Henry Gayle," he wrote.