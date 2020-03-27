Bored of the coronavirus lockdown? Here are some amazing cricketing moments you can watch and relive

The world is quiet and there's nothing that can be done during the global lockdown. Live sport no longer exists, and if you want to tune into television, you probably check out a few movies rather than watching the highlights.

We realised that sometimes, watching a great innings can lift some of the tension and while highlights - even of a Test match - comprise 50 minutes, it's enough time to kill during a day where you can take up a new hobby like baking, yoga, or even learning a new course.

Keeping that in mind, here are some of the best innings we have found

Sachin Tendulkar,114 at WACA: Sachin himself says this is his favourite innings. When you watch him bat against the likes of Merve Hughes and Craig McDermot, you have to applaud the young Sachin's wide strokeplay. Generously shared by Roblinda on his awesome cricket YouTube channel, this video is a must-watch.