Bored of the coronavirus lockdown? Here are some amazing cricketing moments you can watch and relive

The world is quiet and there's nothing that can be done during the global lockdown. Live sport no longer exists, and if you want to tune into television, you probably check out a few movies rather than watching the highlights.
We realised that sometimes, watching a great innings can lift some of the tension and while highlights - even of a Test match - comprise 50 minutes, it's enough time to kill during a day where you can take up a new hobby like baking, yoga, or even learning a new course.
Keeping that in mind, here are some of the best innings we have found
Sachin Tendulkar,114 at WACA: Sachin himself says this is his favourite innings. When you watch him bat against the likes of Merve Hughes and Craig McDermot, you have to applaud the young Sachin's wide strokeplay. Generously shared by Roblinda on his awesome cricket YouTube channel, this video is a must-watch.
The epic 2001 Kolkata Test: People talk of this match fondly even today. They remember Harbhajan Singh's hattrick, Sadagoppan Ramesh's catch, Sachin's three wickets - especially the wrong 'un - he bowled to Shane Warne, and the Rahul Dravid-VVS Laxman partnership. While Laxman was the hero of the Test, you can't ignore the other performances.
Check out the epic match here
South Africa vs Australia, 5th ODI at Wanderers: Before this match, nobody had scored 400 in an ODI match. After this match, two teams had and the team chasing won! South Africa created history in one of the most epic ODIs played in history. The uploader, Suhaas Cricket has even put up two videos of this epic encounter
Virat Kohli 133* vs Sri Lanka at Hobart, February 2012: This is this writers favourite Kohli innings for many reasons. Firstly, the way he tackled Lasith Malinga, who until then was one of the most feared fast bowlers in limited overs cricket in teh world. Secondly, the low risk that was employed while batting. Finally, the ability to chase 320-odd runs in 36 overs to keep the net run rate high is not easy, and Kohli did it
Dale Stey's 10-wicket haul against Australia in 2008: When there are great modern cricketing moments, nothing can beat Dale Steyn's 10-wicket haul against Australia. He beat them with pace, cunning, and swing to show why he can be rated as one of of the greatest fast bowlers of the modern era
BS Chandrasekhar, 6/38 versus England at the Oval: People will talk about Anil Kumble's 10-wicket haul with fondness, and it is probably one of the greatest performances of all time, but BS Chandrasekhar's 6/38 at the Oval is something I can always watch. In his book, Spin and Other Turns, cricket historian Ram Guha recalls how he was asked by a friend to guess what was playing on the radio. Guha just imitated BS's bowling action and he was spot on.
Here's a five-minute video of that moment
Brian Lara 153 Not Out versus Australia: A modern innings is never complete without watching the backlift of Brian Charles Lara. The 153* that he made at Barbados against Australia to lead them to a one-wicket victory against the then best Test team in the world just before the 1999 World Cup is worth watching
Ben Stokes 135* vs Australia, 4th Test Headingly 2019: The last great innings played in the past decade, Ben Stokes 135* will be remembered as much for his brilliance, as it will be for Jack Leech cleaning his glasses to rub off the nervous sweat that he was enduring
