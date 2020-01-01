Bombay Gym to host inter-school cricket tournament

Mumbai: The Bombay Gymkhana will organise the inaugural Inter-Schools T20 Cricket Tournament at the Gymkhana’s cricket ground from January 7 to 25. Eight school teams will be participating in this league-cum-knockout tournament.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The participating schools include, Cathedral & John Connon, Campion School, G.D. Somani, St. Mary’s, Gopi Birla School, Greenlawns, Aditya Birla and Dhirubhai Ambani.

To give the young cricketers a unique experience; a few matches including the semi-finals and final will be played under floodlights. All matches will be played at the historic Bombay Gymkhana ground where the first ever Test match between India and England was played from December 15 to 18, 1933.