Bollywood superstar couple Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh likely to bid for new IPL team

New Delhi: The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to have 10 teams competing for the coveted trophy and Bollywood's superstar couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are likely to join the bidding war for the two new teams along with other big players.

The IPL governing body has invited bids to acquire the rights of two new teams for the upcoming season. With the announcement date drawing closer every day, many big names of the world have shown interest in bidding for teams.

According to reports, Bollywood superstar couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh could be in the running, which suggests that the race to own the teams is now bigger than ever.

Currently, the Adani Group, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, and the Glazer family – the Premier League side Manchester United’s owners -- are all in the mix to own the new teams. The names of other bidders showing interest are pharma companies like Torrent Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma.

A Singapore-based private equity firm and US-based venture capitalists have also shown interest while Naveen Jindal (Jindal Power and Steel) and entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala are also believed to be keenly watching the developments. “The BCCI is not keen to give the rights to an off-shore company and will prefer Indian buyers but power equations can change the script dramatically,” Outlook magazine quoted a source as saying.

Bollywood personalities are linked to the IPL from the outset. Kolkata Knight Riders is co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla while Preity Zinta has stakes in Punjab Kings.

Espncricinfo has reported that the minimum bid price for each of the new franchises will be INR 2000 crore (USD 270 million approx.) and that there are six cities in the fray -- including Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati and Cuttack. The last time the BCCI invited bids for new franchises was back in 2015 when the Rising Pune Supergiants and the Gujarat Lions replaced Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, which had been handed down a two-year suspension.

The results will be declared in Dubai on October 25, a day after the most-anticipated cricket fixture of all time, the ICC World T20 blockbuster between India vs Pakistan.

IPL is the world's most lucrative T20 cricket league and everyone wants a piece of the hugely successful league.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:35 PM IST