'Blood on your hands': Michael Slater slams Australian PM

New Delhi, May 3: Former Aussie batsman turned commentator Michael Slater on Monday lashed out at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison amid the travel ban as coronavirus continues to rage in India.

Morrison had last week announced a ban on passenger flights from India till May 15 and he also said that there would be no special privileges given to the Australian players in India.

Slater, who was commentating in the ongoing IPL, accused the Australian PM of having "blood on his hands" and termed the decision of travel ban as a "disgrace".

"If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect," Slater tweeted.