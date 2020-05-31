'Blessings for the 3rd member of your clan': Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri extend wishes as Natasha, Hardik get ready for parenthood

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday announced that he and his fiance, Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic, are expecting their first child.

Hardik made this announcement on popular social media platform Instagram, along with their pictures, which went viral instantly.

Hardik's Instagram post read: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."