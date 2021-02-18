'Blessed & Grateful': Hardik Pandya posts an inspiring video ahead of IPL 2021 auction

There is very little that Hardik Pandya can't do on the field. The marquee all-rounder has the ability to smash the ball out of the park without much hassle.
The star all-rounder has played a pivotal role in guiding Mumbai Indians to title wins across seasons. Pandya posted an inspirational video on his Twitter handle taking the fans through his journey from a nobody to a cricketing hero.
He posted the video with the caption that read, "Don’t ever underestimate the power of your dreams. Blessed and grateful" to motivate the youngsters looking to make it big in the grand T-20 league."
Hardik Pandya was bought by Mumbai Indian for Rs 10 Lakh back in 2015. Since then, the star all-rounder has not only established himself in the Mumbai side but has become a perfect finisher for the Indian team as well.
His heroics with the bat have been appreciated by fans for a long time. Moreover, he has won his team several games with the ball in hand as well. Who can forget the last over he bowled against Bangladesh in 2016 T-20 World Cup where he ended up defending 1 run in the last 3 balls.
Hardik Pandya is an inspiration. His journey can motivate all the youngsters who are waiting for their turn in the most popular cricketing league in the world.