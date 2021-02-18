'Blessed & Grateful': Hardik Pandya posts an inspiring video ahead of IPL 2021 auction

There is very little that Hardik Pandya can't do on the field. The marquee all-rounder has the ability to smash the ball out of the park without much hassle.

The star all-rounder has played a pivotal role in guiding Mumbai Indians to title wins across seasons. Pandya posted an inspirational video on his Twitter handle taking the fans through his journey from a nobody to a cricketing hero.

He posted the video with the caption that read, "Don’t ever underestimate the power of your dreams. Blessed and grateful" to motivate the youngsters looking to make it big in the grand T-20 league."