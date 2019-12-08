Blast from the past: When Virender Sehwag smashed 219 against West Indies

It was on December 8, 2011, when Virender Sehwag became just the second batsman in the history of the sport to score a double century in ODIs.

Sehwag, went on to score 219 runs against West Indies at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

The 41-year-old smashed 41 fours and seven sixes to register the score of 219 against West Indies and this knock by the batsman enabled India to post a score of 418/5 in the allotted fifty overs.

India then went on to win the match by 153 runs.

