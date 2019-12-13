Blast from the past: When Rohit Sharma scored his 3rd double ton

New Delhi: It was on this day in 2017 when Indian batsman Rohit Sharma scored his third double hundred in One Day Internationals.

Rohit, went on to score 208 runs against Sri Lanka at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali in the match held on December 13, 2017.

The 32-year-old smashed 13 fours and 12 sixes to register the score of 208 against Sri Lanka which enabled India to post a score of 392/4 in the allotted fifty overs.