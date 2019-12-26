Blast from the Past: When Mayank Agarwal made his Test debut

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal marks one year in Test cricket after he made his debut against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2018.
Agarwal scored 76 on his first innings, which was the highest-score by an Indian batsman in his debut in Australia. He amassed 195 runs from three innings in his maiden series.
On Thursday, Agarwal took to Twitter recalling his debut moment and the entire year. He wrote, "On this day last year, I got the opportunity to represent India in Test Cricket for the first time. It has been an incredible year for me. I have learnt and grown so much. Grateful to each & every one of you for the constant support that you have showered. Thank you so much!"
Agarwal has scored 872 runs from nine matches. He has slammed two double-centuries against South Africa (215) and Bangladesh (243) respectively in India's home season this year.
Agarwal has cemented his place in the team as the first choice opener alongside Rohit Sharma. His numbers are enough to speak on his selection.
