Blast from the Past: When India beat arch-rivals Pak in 2011 World Cup semi-final game

It was on March 30, 2011, when India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan to enter the finals of the 50-over World Cup.

India went on to maintain its 100 per cent winning rate against Pakistan in the World Cup after defeating them by 29 runs in the semi-final clash at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

In the match against Pakistan, India won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar put on 48 runs for the first wicket.

The duo's partnership saw Sehwag smashing Pakistan's Umar Gul for 21 runs in the third over of the innings. However, Pakistan finally got the breakthrough in the sixth over of the innings as Wahab Riaz sent Sehwag (25) back to the pavilion.

However, Tendulkar maintained charge for India and kept the scoreboard moving for the hosts. Pakistan ended up dropping Tendulkar at least four times, and the Master Blaster made Pakistan pay.