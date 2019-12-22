Blast from the past: When 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma smashed his fastest T20I hundred

India opener Rohit Sharma scored the joint-fastest hundred in the T20I against Sri Lanka on this day in 2017.

South Africa batsman David Miller also brought his hundred in 35 balls against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom on October 29, 2017.

Rohit completed his century in just 35 balls and played an innings of 118 runs. His knock was studded with 12 fours and 10 sixes.

The 32-year-old guided the team to a massive total of 260/5 after being asked to bat first at Holkar Stadium in Indore. KL Rahul also played a quickfire knock of 89 runs off 49 balls.

India then restricted the visitors to 172 all out. Yuzvendra Chahal scalped four wickets while Kuldeep Yadav bagged three.