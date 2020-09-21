Black Lives Matter movement takes a back seat in IPL

Athletes across the world, including Super League footballers, joined in support of protests in the Black Lives Matters (BLM) movement which was triggered by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in US police custody.

This moment (BLM) caused worldwide support in all forms of games, but it took a complete back seat with not a slightest of support shown when the cash-rich The Indian Premier League got off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi when Mumbai Indians clashed with Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

International cricket, which resumed after a four-month coronavirus shutdown saw England and West Indies players, who rekindled the powerful imagery of clenched fists inside black gloves took a knee under grey skies in Southampton in support of the global campaign against racial injustice.

Even at the US Open which concluded in New York, this movement got support with the ultimate winner Naomi Osaka leading from the front.

Osaka was seen wearing a different facemask for each of her matches at the US Open this year. They each carry the name of a Black American and aim to highlight racial injustice in the United States to a wider audience.

West Indies players wore black gloves on their right hands in an echo of the "Black Power" protests made famous by US athletes at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

It was a great moment, showing something we stand for and that racism has no part in cricket," West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, who took the only wicket to fall on Wednesday, told the BBC.

Meanwhile, players of the West Indies and England women's cricket teams have extended their support as they will take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in all five games of an upcoming T20 International series which starts in the United Kingdom on Monday.