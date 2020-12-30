'Biggest reward is to bring smile on Indian faces': Mullagh Medal winner Ajinkya Rahane expresses gratitude to fans

India stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who led his side to a memorable eight-wicket win in the second Test against Australia, expressed gratitude towards fans for all their love and support.

Rahane's 12th century in the longest format of the game and Ravindra Jadeja's well-made fifty changed the momentum of the second Test. It was a Test master-class from Rahane (112) as he played the first two sessions cautiously and then unleashed his true class after the tea on Sunday.

"I would like to express my gratitude for all the love and support we've received. The biggest reward for us as a team has been the ability to bring a smile on the faces of all those Indians that follow the sport. We continue to seek your support and good wishes as we work hard for the next two matches," Rahane wrote in a Twitter post.