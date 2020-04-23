'Biggest dagger' to Dinesh Karthik's heart: MS Dhoni and the first IPL auction

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik revealed how his wicket-keeper counterpart MS Dhoni handed him the 'biggest dagger' to his heart back in 2008.

Karthik recalled the first-ever IPL auction when he was hoping to be by picked by the franchise from his home state, Chennai Super Kings.

Recently in an interaction with Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik said he was 'shocked' when CSK instead picked Dhoni over him.

"The first name I saw picked (by CSK in the first IPL auction) was MS Dhoni, for 1.5 million. He was sitting right down the corner from me. He didn't even tell me a word that he was going to be picked by CSK. I guess he didn't know, but that was the biggest dagger to my heart," Karthik said.

Tamil Nadu's start cricketer, Karthik has represented six franchises -- Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions, KKR -- but never donned the Chennai jersey.

"Then I thought they're going to pick me later. But it's been 13 years and I’m still waiting for the elusive call from CSK," he added.

Karthik has hardly had a dedicated run as a Man in Blue. For most part of his career, he has remained a second fiddle to Dhoni.