'Bigger than Ashes': Yuvraj Singh claims cricket needs India-Pak rivalry

Flamboyant former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels the more the team plays its arch-rival Pakistan in bilateral cricket series, the better it is for the sport.

Yuvraj and Pakistan's former all-rounder Shahid Afridi believe that the two countries playing each other will be good for the sport.

"I remember playing against Pakistan in 2004, 2006 and 2008 in bilateral series. These days yeah, there has not been enough of that. But these things are not in our hands," Yuvraj told Sports360.

"We play cricket for the love of the sport. We cannot choose which country to play against ourselves. But what I can say is that the more India versus Pakistan cricket there is, the better it is for the sport," he said.