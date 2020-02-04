Big-four series: Sourav Ganguly got to ‘wait’

New Delhi: Days after taking over as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, Sourav Ganguly had announced that the BCCI is looking at a 4-nation series every year that would involve India, England, Australia and another top nation.

The BCCI officials also had meetings with their counterparts in the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA). But looks like Ganguly will have to wait before getting the ECB and CA's thumbs up.

Speaking to IANS, BCCI sources in the know of developments said that the Indian board is yet to get the complete go-ahead from Cricket Australia as well as the English board with regards to the 4-nation tournament that it wishes to start from 2021.