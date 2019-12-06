Big Brother's watching: Third umpire no-balls called for the first time

The West Indies put up a strong total - 207/5 - but it proved to be nothing for Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, as they both scored fifties as India powered their way to the target.

In the 16th over, one where India scored 20 runs, the third umpire called play back once the over was completed, signalling that Kesrick Williams had overstepped on the last ball of the over.

It happened so quietly that we didn't notice it initially, having assumed the game had gone into a commercial break. Once the break ended - quicker than usual - the big screen called FREE HIT, and replays showed Williams' foot marginally over the white line.

This was actually the second instance of a tv no-ball being called, with the first also being called off Kesrick Williams' bowling. Quite the unfortunate record to hold for Williams. The history-making no-ball was calling midway through the 13th over, with the resulting free-hit being wasted by India.

The 16th over free hit only amounted to 2 runs, 3 counting the additional run from the no-ball, but it's a warning sign for bowlers, "Don't overstep. Big Brother is watching you."