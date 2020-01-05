Big Bash League: Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile pull off stunning catch; watch video

On Saturday, Ben Dunk and Nathan Coulter-Nile joined hands to pull off a stunning catch during the Big Bash League clash between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades.

Marcus Stoinis starred with the bat as Melbourne Stars defeated Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on Saturday. The stunning catch took place on the third delivery of the 15th over when Shaun Marsh pulled a short of length delivery from leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

In the 15th over of the Renegades innings, Nathan Coulter-Nile combined with Ben Dunk to complete a brilliant catch in the long-on area to send Shaun Marsh packing on 43. It was the miraculous catch on the boundary that kickstarted a batting collapse and Renegades ended up on a modest 142 for 9 in 20 overs.

Tweeting the video of the catch, the official Twitter handle of BBL wrote: "The MCG is on it's feet! What an effort from Ben Dunk and Nathan Coulter-Nile! #BBL09".