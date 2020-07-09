'Bhai ab tum fitness challenge bhejo mere liye': Mohammed Kaif takes hilarious dig at Yuvraj Singh's workout video

The pair are known to be good friends off the field. In 2002, they stitched a 121-run partnership in the NatWest series final against England at Lords.

India were reeling at 146/5, chasing a target of 326 with captain Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar all back in the hut.

Yuvraj scored 69 off 63 balls as he and Kaif went about rebuilding the chase. Yuvraj was finally dismissed by Paul Collingwood but Kaif stuck around and saw India through to an incredible series-win with two wickets and three balls to spare. He was unbeaten on 87 off 75 balls. Meanwhile. Kaif's career only lasted till 2006.