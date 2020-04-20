‘Bhabhi please say Chahal ko opening Kara na’: Yuzvendra leaves an epic comment on Anushka’s video with Virat Kohli

Earlier, Chahal engaged in an online interactive session with actress Zaara Yesmin. During the chat, the two discussed everything from how they are spending their lockdown days at home, to discussing their lives. Chahal entertained fans with the freewheeling chat he had with Zaara.

At one point, Zaara asked the bowling star about his marriage plans. "I don't know, it might be a surprise for everyone," he quipped.

Chahal has been seen making the most of social media during the lockdown. His tiktok videos featuring his family, and Instagram lives with his teammates have been a great source of entertainment.

Chahal, like all other cricketers, has been at his residence since the lockdown was put in place from March 25 to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He said that he is so tired of staying at home during the lockdown that he will never come back once it is lifted.

"Main apne ghar se lockdown ho jaunga (I will get lock-downed from my home), I will not come back to my home, that's it for me...I can't take this anymore, can't stay at home for longer now. These days of staying at home will suffice for the next three years now," Chahal told television presenter Jatin Sapru.

"I will live in a nearby hotel but will not stay at home, that's it for me now, can't bear anymore lockdown days."

Chahal admitted that his complaint now is the lack of cricket, whereas earlier it was that the players were getting little down time between matches and series.

"I am going to the ground, I really want to bowl. When there is a lot of cricket to play we say 'there is so much going on' but we start missing it when there is no action. You will be good when you go to the ground, I miss bowling, I am what I am because of cricket only. I will surely go and bowl at least a ball on the day lockdown gets over," he said.

The entire cricket calendar has come to a grinding halt in the world, including India, due to the COVID-19 outbreak which has claimed more than 220 lives in the country alone so far.