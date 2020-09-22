'Best wicket-keeper batsman in India': Twitter in awe of Sanju Samson's explosive batting against CSK in IPL 2020

In the ongoing contest between three-time champions Chennai Super Kings and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, batsman Sanju Samson gave Dhoni and his side a taste of explosive batting.

Samson scored a quickfire half-century in just 19 balls, which is a joint record for the fastest 50 against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

The batsman managed to score 74 runs off 32 balls before he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi, courtesy a catch by Deepak Chahar.

However, Twitter was in awe of Samson's explosive batting.

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and declared Samson as the best wicket-keeper batsman in India.

"Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsman in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate?," he said.