'Best news ever' for Kevin Pietersen as UK clears Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The UK on Wednesday became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, paving the way for mass vaccinations against the deadly novel coronavirus.

The British regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), says the jab, which claims to offer up to 95 per cent protection against COVID-19 illness, is safe for roll out.

The joint vaccine, produced by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech, had recently claimed trials suggested it works well in people of all ages, races and ethnicities.

The UK government had asked the MHRA to look into the data to clear it for use if it meets "robust" standards of quality, safety, and effectiveness.

Reacting to the news, cricketer-turned-commentator Kevin Pietersen said it was the 'best news ever'. "BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM The best news EVER! 40M doses of the vaccine available in the next couple weeks in the UK," the former England international wrote on Twitter.